Charlie Puth Missing Selena Gomez? Admits He ‘Really Messed It Up’ — See Cryptic Tweets

It’s been a while since Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez were last romantically linked — she’s now head over heels for The Weeknd — but that didn’t stop the ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ singer from seemingly venting his feelings about Sel on Twitter on Jan. 28. See what he said here!

“It takes me awhile to admit it but I really really messed it up with this one girl,” Charlie Puth, 25, admitted on Twitter just 24 hours ago. Many believed he was talking about Bella Thorne — another Hollywood beauty he was once linked to — but his next tweet changed their minds.

It takes me awhile to admit it but I really really messed it up with this one girl. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) January 28, 2017

After saying he “really messed it up with this one girl,” Charlie gave a clue about her identity when he said, “She’s a good singer too.” That immediately knocked Bella out of the running. Some fans argued that Bella does sing, but since Charlie said a “good” singer, we’re assuming this girl is well known for her vocal abilities. So who does that leave? Selena Gomez, of course!

Obviously, Charlie doesn’t name names, so it could be about anyone, but a lot of fans are speculating it’s about Selena, 24.

She's a good singer too. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) January 28, 2017

As you’ll recall, Charlie and Selena were rumored to be hooking up in early 2016, when they were recording “We Don’t Talk Anymore” together. He denied any romance by telling The Elvis Duran Show that they’re “not dating,” but that didn’t stop the rumors. Fans still believe they had some sort of romantic connection, and because of that, they now think Charlie was tweeting about Selena on Jan. 28. Could he now be realizing his mistake after seeing her packing on PDA with The Weeknd? It’s very possible.

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Charlie Puth was tweeting about Selena Gomez? If not, who do you think he’s talking about? Tell us below!

