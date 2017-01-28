Protests Against Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban Break Out All Over The Country: Live Stream

Image Courtesy of Twitter

While innocent immigrants and refugees are detained and chaos rules at airports throughout the country on Jan. 28, Donald Trump claims his ban is ‘going nicely.’ The President made his shocking remarks after people were seen chanting ‘let them in!’ See pics and videos!

Donald Trump, 70, signed an executive order on Jan. 27 to bar refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States for at least 90 days, causing outrage. People from all over the country are livid, now protesting on behalf of the families of refugees, legal permanent residents and Ivy League students who were detained at airports. Iraqis who spent years dedicating their lives to protect American citizens were also denied access back into the country. Meanwhile, Donald claims it’s all “working very nicely.”

Chaos broke out in airports as migrants were stopped. Some non-American citizens also came to realize that they would no longer be allowed in the country which they considered home for several years, if not their whole lives. Protests are also expected to take place at major airports in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, Boston and Denver tomorrow — and that’s just a start. Trump Tower in Vancouver will likely be bombarded with protesters as well. Donald has been defending his extreme vetting order to the fullest, also claiming, “It’s not a Muslim ban.”

A protest is being planned for tomorrow at the Atlanta airport because of the ban on Muslim refugees. https://t.co/aKwFaThsZb — Matt Johnson (@MJohnsonWSB) January 28, 2017

Lawyers drafting habeas petition in Terminal 1 at #JFK right now for Iranian and Yemeni detainees pic.twitter.com/REDvh8NoXE — Sebastian Meyer (@sebphoto) January 28, 2017

#PressPlay people chant "Let Them In" as the #DonaldTrump #MuslimBan keeps people, including those with visas and green cards from coming home. #JFK A video posted by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:23pm PST

Donald’s remarks came shortly after twelve refugees were detained at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Several angry protesters flooded to the airport to show their support, chanting loudly, “let them in!” Hundreds of people were even carrying signs that read “welcome.” One Twitter user at JFK also shared a picture alongside the caption, “Lawyers drafting habeas petition in Terminal 1 at #JFK right now for Iranian and Yemeni detainees.”

Additional reports of people being stopped from entering the US or kicked off airplanes continue to surface, causing mayhem throughout the country. Seven migrants were also prevented from boarding a flight to New York from Cairo on Jan. 28. Hillary Clinton recently voiced her concern on the matter. “What he’s saying now is not only shameful and wrong, it’s dangerous,” she admitted on Late Night With Seth Meyers. People are clearly not taking this lightly!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Donald will lift the ban if people continue to protest? Let us know!

