Tom Felton & Jason Isaacs: The Malfoys Reunite At Potter Celebration — Charming Pic

Like father, like son! The Malfoys from the Harry Potter movies are back in action again, as Tom Felton ,29, and Jason Isaacs, 53, reunited Friday Jan. 27 to celebrate all things HP. Along with Warwick Davis ,46, and Matthew Lewis, 27, the Malfoy boys dropped in on fans at Universal Studios’ ‘Celebration of Harry Potter’ weekend, an entire 3 days filled with magic and special surprises. Don’t they still look as think as thieves together? Adorable!

Jason Isaacs e Tom Felton na #HPCelebration. (👻wizarding_world) pic.twitter.com/A2LhOg1Jjw — Diário de um Bruxo (@diariode1bruxo) January 27, 2017

Magic certainly is in the air at the Wizarding World in Orlando. Anything can happen here; why, just think of last year, when Neville Longbottom (aka Matthew Lewis) met his now fiancee while at the 2016 Celebration of Harry Potter. They found love in a wizarding place!

Still, while it’s clearly a special event for fans, the ending of the first night came to a somber close as it was announced that John Hurt, the legendary British actor who portrayed wand maker Mr. Ollivander, died after his battle with cancer. Surely, fans will want to pay tribute to him at the parks this weekend, as they brought such an iconic character to life.

