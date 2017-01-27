‘The Vampire Diaries’ Cast & Crew Share Sweet BTS Pics From Final Days On Set

Image Courtesy of CW

The end is near. The finale of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ has officially started filming which means Instagram is filled with photos of ‘last’ moments and it’s a lot to handle. From the final table read to the last scene in Damon’s bedroom, check out all the pics here.

Grab your tissues. It’s officially the beginning of the end for The Vampire Diaries, as The CW is currently shooting the final episode, which Nina Dobrev revealed will be titled “I’m Feeling Epic.” Yes, she announced on Jan. 26 that she’ll be officially returning for the last episode after departing following the season six finale; we’re not sure yet how Elena will come back.

While we haven’t yet seen her on set, the cast and crew have shared a few behind the scenes look at their final days. “Today was the last table read for The Vampire Diaries. Not gonna lie, I pretty much lost it,” Julie Plec tweeted on Jan. 24, adding the hashtag, “TVDforever.” With that, came a plethora of pics from the final table read, to the final day filming in Damon’s bedroom, to the final scene at Caroline’s house.

Luckily, we will be seeing a few familiar faces before the finale hits. This week’s episode, titled “Nostalgia’s a Bitch,” will bring Bonnie and Caroline into Damon’s mind — where we’ll see Tyler Lockwood, Sheriff Liz Forbes and more. Julie tweeted on Jan. 27 that we can expect “a parade of familiar faces.” Well that’s definitely something to smile about.

We’re really trying not to get bummed thinking about the end since we have had eight epic seasons. However, seeing these pics are definitely gives us all sorts of feels.

HollywoodLifers, what are you looking most forward to on the series finale? Make sure to click thorough our gallery & we’ll keep updating with more behind the scenes photos from the cast and crew!

