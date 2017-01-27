Selena Gomez & The Weeknd ‘Comfort’ & ‘Trust Each Other’ — Expert Says

Courtesy of Twitter

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd looked adorable together while taking in the sights of Florence, Italy on Jan. 27 and a body language expert that we spoke with EXCLUSIVELY agrees. Here’s everything you need to know about the couple’s budding romance and how they really feel about each other!

A picture is worth a thousand words, especially the latest one of Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, in Florence, Italy. Top body language expert Patti Wood weighed in on the sexy couple, when talking to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s putting her weight upon him which says ‘I trust you to take some of the weight off me. I trust you to be there for me’. She’s also saying, ‘I’ve got your back’. Selena is making a huge effort to get up and high, and get around him to say ‘I’ve got your back. There’s love all around you’.” Awe!

The photo was taken while Sel and Abel were visiting the famous Uffizi Museum in Florence. “She’s resting her head on his shoulder which says ‘I am comforting you and I want to be comforted by you’,” Patti tells HollywoodLife.com. “It’s clear that they have an intimate relationship and that they both draw comfort from it.” How sweet!

So what does the hand-holding say about the famous twosome? “Their fingers are interlaced which says there is a desire to merge and be one with each other,” Patti explains. “What’s nice is that The Weeknd has nice posture. His head is titled back slightly to merge with her and his back is also tilted back slightly to merge with her.”

As we told you earlier, the lovebirds were seen coming out of a building in Piazza della Signoria, the main square in Florence. “They just walked out of a building and into a car together, with two bodyguards,” an eyewitness told us EXCLUSIVELY. How exciting! We can’t wait to see where they turn up together next!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU happy for Selena and The Weeknd? Do YOU think they make a good match?

