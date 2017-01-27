George & Amal Clooney: First Photos Of Her Pregnant With Twins?

FameFlyNet

Amal Clooney, is that a baby bump you’re trying to hide? The human rights lawyer and her movie star husband George arrived in Los Angeles Jan. 27 amid reports that the couple is expecting twins. We’ve got the first photos of her, right here!

If the reports that Amal Clooney, 38, is pregnant with twins are true, she must not be very far along yet. The stunning attorney was spotted arriving at L.A.X. with her actor husband George, 55, and she’s still keeping us guessing as to whether or not she’s expecting. She wore a baggy grey sweater with a stylish olive coat so if the lawyer’s got a growing baby bump, she’s keeping it hidden for now. Amal totally rocked a pair of tight black leather pants that showed off her super trim legs.

It appears the power couple is be back in L.A. for the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, as the event is taking place Jan. 29 and there are tons of Hollywood festivities around the big night. George was sporting what looks like a tuxedo inside of a travel bag, and it would be incredible if these two walked the red carpet at the SAGs. Amal’s choice of wardrobe for a big event like that might give us a better clue if she’s expecting or not, as she tends to favor form-fitting gowns when she joins her husband at award shows.

News about a possible pregnancy for the couple originated in a Jan. 5 report from Lebanon’s Daily Star, as the outlet claimed that “family friends” there said she’s expecting twins who are due in March. Okay, there’s NO WAY she could be expecting two babies in under two months time from the looks of her outfit upon arrival in LA. Even women who don’t carry giant pregnancy bumps would be unable to hide the signs that they’re seven months pregnant with TWINS. Amal’s a very slender lady, so if she really is with children, she can’t be too far along. So far the couple hasn’t responded to the rumors that she’s expecting, but if they are we know they will make amazing parents.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Amal and George are expecting twins?

