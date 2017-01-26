Blaire Hanks: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Who Broke Savannah Chrisley’s Heart

Instagram

Savannah Chrisley announced she had split from her boyfriend of two years in a tearful Facebook video on Jan. 25. admitting ‘it hurts.’ So, we know Blaire Hanks broke the reality star’s heart, but what else do we know about him? Here’s 5 facts about the 24-year-old.

1. He’s all about the country

Blaire Hanks is an up-and-country music star with a number of songs already under his belt. The Florida-born musician is signed to Perfect Storm Entertainment and has released a self-titled EP – which reached number 22 on the iTunes Country Chart — in addition to two subsequent albums, titled, “Her” and “Mixtape.” His most popular tracks include, “In Her Eyes” “My World” and “Take it Away.”

2. His heart belongs to daddy

If you ask most country stars who their main influence is they’ll likely cite a music great, such as Willy Nelson, or Vince Gill — but not Blaire! The 24-year-old is all about his pops! “He is the man in my eyes. He is a big man and I’ve always said my whole life that I wanted to be like my father,” the singer gushed during an interview with CountryMusic.com. “He’s one of the smartest, hard working, good people and he’s been a huge influence on me as a person growing up.” Awww!

3. He’s a small town boy turned big

Blaire was born and raised in Macclenny, Florida, which has a population of just 6,500! Country music was his lifeblood however, and in order to follow his heart and passion, he relocated to the big city — well, Nashville — population 1.8 million. Upon arriving in Tennessee, Blaire’s career started for real, and what better way to kick it off than performing with a local legend? After meeting with Johnny T, who, according to his website is, “one of the most dynamic, creative, and exciting artists to hit the Nashville country music scene in a long time,” the two collaborated together on a number of tracks — including “Buzzin’” which aired on Sirius XM. Not bad for a boy from the sticks, right?

4. Not his first time round the romantic block

Prior to hooking-up with the Chrisley Knows Best star, Blaire was married — to high school sweetheart, and fellow aspiring country musician, Brittany. The couple started dating at the age of 18, and she even relocated to Nashville with him, but after their record label dropped her their marriage fell apart, and the two divorced. Fast forward to 2014 and Blaire started dating Savannah. The two were together for two years before splitting in Jan. 2017.

5. He’s a social media super star who wants to give back

Every young star these days knows that in order to succeed you have to work work work your social media. And, work it Blaire does — the singer has an impressive 148,000 followers on Instagram, and over 70,000 on Twitter. Blaire says he loves interacting with his fans, so he realizes the importance of having a strong online presence. “I’m a very appreciative person. I don’t take anything for granted,” he told CountryMusic.com. “I work hard. Anytime a fan even favorites a tweet, they don’t realize how much I appreciate that. God gave me the talent I have, I’m going to use it for good. I want to get into charity work.”

