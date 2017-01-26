Selena Gomez Totally Devoted To The Weeknd — Rocking His Chain On Sweet Date Night

Image Courtesy of Instagram, REX/Shutterstock

Whoa! Things must be getting pretty serious between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd because she’s now wearing his beloved gold chain and pendant! We’ve got all the details on how she’s rocking her man’s jewelry, right here.

Oh lordy! Things are really heating up for Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, as he’s given her the jewelry from around his neck to wear as her own. The pair was out on a super cute date with friends Jan. 25 and the “Starboy” singer started off the night rocking a long gold chain with a large pendant, as seen in photos along with pals French Montana, 32, and Jaden Smith, 18. The whole group spent a fun-filled night at Dave and Busters in Hollywood, and by the time they all left at 3 am, Selena was sporting The Weeknd’s necklace over her black crop top! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS OF SELENA WEARING THE WEEKND’S NECKLACE.

YOUNG LEGENDS #newboyband #shwag🤘 A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:56am PST

When they left the popular arcade, the adorable couple was hand in hand and looking so completely smitten with each other. The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — must be absolutely crazy about Selly to share his jewelry with her, and was looking at his new girl with so much pride. Selena’s style was cute and casual, wearing her new bob hair style partially pulled back in a messy bun, with bright red lipstick. It was impossible to miss his chain around her neck with the simple black crop top and jeans that she paired with a light blue coat.

Abel made sure that the night was so special, as he rented out Dave and Busters for several hours so he could have some quality time with Selena without other customers bothering them. While he had about 100 guests at his last-minute party, an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that, “Selena and The Weeknd were with each other pretty much the whole night. They were very affectionate with each other, holding hands, stealing kisses.” Aww, if they’re already comfortable showing off PDA in front of their famous friends, it looks like they’ve made their romance official!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and The Weeknd make a cute couple? Do you think their relationship will last?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.