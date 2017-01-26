‘Riverdale’ Premiere Recap: Who Killed Jason Blossom?

Image Courtesy of CW

Welcome to Riverdale, the small town that looks picture perfect but is filled with scandalous hook ups (teacher-student!), a new New Yorker, and yes, a group of pussycats.

The show everyone is already talking about has arrived. Riverdale circles around the mystery of Jason Blossom’s Fourth of July death. During a boar ride with his twin sister, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), the Queen Bee of the school, he apparently drown; however, his body was never found. So, how does the gang mix in?

Here’s a little rundown of the town: Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Archie (K.J. Apa) grew up together, and she realized while away at an internship that she wanted to be more than his BFF. However, his summer was filled with an affair with the music teacher, Miss Grundy. That may have something to do with his newfound love for music. He and Miss Grundy also happened to hear a gunshot go off at the river on July Fourth… but they couldn’t report it, since they shouldn’t have been together.

She wasn’t the only thing standing in the way of Betty and Archie: in came Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), the babe from New York (ie. the Jen Lindley), who grabbed Archie’s eye immediately. However, once Betty made her crush on him known — thanks to her gay bestie, Kevin (Casey Cott) — Veronica was more about being the bestie to her than being the boy stealer. (Seriously, what a nice change of pace!)

And then there was Jughead (Cole Sprouse), the dark outsider who had been friends with Archie forever, and was used as the narrator, writing a novel about the mystery, and his view as an outsider. We also got a hint of some sort of falling out between he and Archie, which I’m sure we’ll learn more about soon.

‘You Wanted Fire, My Specialty’s Ice’

Now down to the nitty gritty: Veronica and Betty joined the cheerleading team; thanks to Veronica being the “reckoning” Cheryl needed, now they were officially River Vixens! During the Beronica bonding sesh, Betty told her about her sister, Polly, who was dating Jason Blossom; she had a breakdown, one that their mother blamed on Jason, and was now in a mental hospital.

So what better way to get all of that off their heads but go to the school dance with Archie? Veronica was a huge Betty-Archie fan, and gave her the confidence to finally tell Archie about her feelings. Unfortunately, it didn’t go so well — he didn’t feel the same way, and felt he would never be good enough for her. It didn’t help that Cheryl stirred the pot at the after party, playing “7 Minutes In Heaven” (do people still play that?), and put Archie and Veronica in the closet together. And yes, they made out.

The Later The Night, The More The Secrets

That wasn’t the end of the night though. During a tryst near the water between Kevin and the closet-jock, Moose, Jason’s body had washed up — with a gunshot in the head. The episode ended with the crime scene, and Jughead’s voiceover.

“The world around us had changed, maybe forever. Riverdale wasn’t the same town as before — it was a town of shadows and secrets now,” he said. “On Tuesday, half way through fifth period, the first arrest would be made.”

So, who killed Jason? That question will remain all season long. HollywoodLifers, did you love the premiere?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.