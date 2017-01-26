Khloe & Tristan Thompson: LeBron James Worries She’ll Go Back To Lamar Odom

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Instagram

Oh no! LeBron James wants Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson to stay together, but reportedly has major concerns about the couple that will break your heart!

This is so sad! LeBron James, 32, may be on board with his Cleveland Cavilers teammate Tristan Thompson’s, 25, romance with Khloe Kardashian, 32, but that doesn’t mean LeBron doesn’t still have reservations. “Bron wants to see them workout, he told Tristan to be prepared if she leaves,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Yikes!

“LeBron hated to break it to TT but told him that everybody in the league knows that will always be Lamar Odom’s girl,” the source said. “Bron knows Lamar and has seen Khloe and Lamar’s unique love for each other in the past with his own eyes and knows it’s real because it’s the same type of love he has with Savannah.” Aw that’s simultaneously so sweet and also so heartbreaking!

LeBron reportedly sat down with Tristan and did not wanted to hurt him, but thought Tristan should be aware. “He didn’t tell Tristan that part because he didn’t want to upset his boy but he softly explained that sh** just might not workout between them because of Lamar and that he should be prepared,” the insider said. While that’s super sad and must be so rough for Tristan, LeBron at least supports his relationship with Khloe. “LeBron’s come full circle with Tristan’s relationship with Khloe,” the source said.

In the meantime, Khloe seems to be thrilled with how things are going with her relationship with Tristan. “She of course thinking about the future. She hopes their relationship will have a future. Tristan makes her very happy,” a source told PEOPLE. The star revealed back on Jan. 4 that she was the happiest she’s ever been. “At this moment, a few days into 2017, I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I’ve been in years. It’s such a great feeling that I have my happy back! It’s from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I’ve been in for longer than I can even remember.” Aw!

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about LeBron’s worries over Khloe’s relationship with Tristan? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.