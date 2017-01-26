Courtesy of Annie Leibovitz

Some of our favorite ladies have graced the cover of ‘Vanity Fair’s’ 2017 Hollywood cover and it’s seriously amazing! From Emma Stone to Natalie Portman, all 11 women look flawless on the cover. Who do you think looked the best? VOTE.

We are freaking out because the 2017 Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue: Wonder Women, was just released and 11 of our favorite ladies from Hollywood have graced the cover. The issue is all about who truly shined on the big screen this year, and the spread was shot by none other than, Annie Leibovitz.

First of all, we love that this seminal issue is an all-female spread which “celebrates fresh, fearless voices in Hollywood, and the accompanying portfolio includes an array of actresses who delivered diverse performances.” The cover features 11 unstoppable females that all have a total of 12 Oscar nominations and two wins among them, and three of this year’s best-actress nominees—Emma Stone, 28, Natalie Portman, 35, and Ruth Negga—are included.

The full lineup of actresses includes: Natalie Portman (37 films, nominated for 3 Academy Awards, 1 win), Amy Adams, 42, (36 films, nominated for 5 Academy Awards), Lupita Nyong’o (6 films, nominated for 1 Academy Awards), Emma Stone (24 films, nominated for 2 Academy Awards), Ruth Negga (13 films, nominated for 1 Academy Awards), Dakota Fanning (37 films), Elle Fanning (32 films), Dakota Johnson (16 films), Greta Gerwig (14 films), Aja Naomi King (6 films), and Janelle Monáe (3 films).

All of the women look stunning on the cover wearing incredible gowns. Natalie looks breathtaking in a pale pink off-the-shoulder gown which exposes her adorable baby bump and Jessica Diehl, fashion and style director said about her look, “It was about capturing Natalie at her most radiant.” That sense of radiance and romance runs through the portfolio, and particularly the cover shot, with its unifying palette of warm pinks, beiges, and gold.”

As for the rest of the fashion from the spread, Jessica described the women, “Emma Stone gave Annie Hall realness; Elle Fanning in Valentino was at her Boticelli best; this year’s breakout red carpet oracle Ruth Negga wears a dress by zany-brainy Celine; Greta Gerwig like a windswept Truffaut ingénue in that fabulous The Row coat with some brogues on and actor’s actor Amy Adams in a marabou-trimmed Prada, like a rosier Sunset Boulevard, among others.” How amazing is that?

What do you guys think of this stunning cover? We can’t wait for the Hollywood Issue of Vanity Fair to hit newsstands in NY and LA on February 2!

