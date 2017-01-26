‘L&HH’ Bambi Benson Hospitalized After Lil Scrappy Split? See Her Confession

Image Courtesy of Instagram

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Bambi Benson was recently hospitalized, taking to social media on Jan. 26 with an emotional confession about her health and well-being. Is she still heartbroken after her alleged split with Lil Scrappy? Here’s the latest news!

Bambi Benson, 30, is going through a tough time, but she’s doing everything in her power to stay strong. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reality star was recently hospitalized, taking to social media on Jan. 26 with an emotional confession to her 1.4 million Instagram followers. She openly admitted, “These past few days have been so physically and emotionally painful. I wasn’t going to share this because it will be a joke to some… but others will get it. I’ve been beating myself up trying to take care of other people and finally got that dramatic reminder that I need to chill and take care of myself. When God speaks to you and you know it’s him … you better listen.”

She continued, “I’ve been so hard-headed but I get it now 🙏🏾 my family isn’t here but @bkluvsme and @rare_billions have definitely taken care of me ♥️ thank you. @malaysiainthecity makes me turn on FaceTime so she can watch me all day 🙄 so I’m good. I’ll be back 💯 soon. Please don’t forget to take care of yourself FIRST.” We couldn’t be more proud of her, since health should always be a priority, no matter what else is going on in life. She reportedly split with her fiance Lil Scrappy in Dec., shortly after she asked him to change his partying ways. We really hope that’s not the reason behind her health scare, but if anyone knows how to bounce back, it’s the Bam!

However, their love story may not be over yet, if it’s up to Scrappy! “He could never dump Bambi even if he tried,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s the most down bi**h in his life and he’d be miserable without her. Bambi knows Scrap loves to be out in the clubs with his boys but he shouldn’t have proposed if he wasn’t ready to grow up.” We hope she feels better very soon!



