SplashNews

This is just awful. Paris Jackson was chased down by paparazzi at the LAX airport on Jan. 24, just hours after her shocking ‘Rolling Stone’ interview came out, and bombarded with questions about the emotional piece. The 18-year-old was harassed so much that she burst into tears — watch the heartbreaking video right here.

Paris Jackson, 18, was “emotional” and “upset” when paparazzi asked her about the claims she made to Rolling Stone about her father Michael Jackson being “murdered”, eyewitnesses told The Sun. WATCH her break down below:

Paps run down 18 year old #ParisJackson in the airport, harassing her to tears 😠 A video posted by Bossip.com (@bossipofficial) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:28am PST

Ugh — I think we can all agree that no one deserves that. Indeed, fans were outraged, and many spoke out in support of the model and actress. “Where tf is her security?” one person commented on Instagram. “Outta breath fat ass grown men chasing after a child. This is shameful,” another wrote. Agreed!

Paris’ unfortunate encounter at the airport came shortly after her revealing Rolling Stone piece went public. In her first in-depth interview, Paris opens up about her suicide attempts, heartbreak over her father’s death and tons more. “[I attempted suicide] multiple times,” she reveals. “It was just once that it became public.” Giving an interview like that is anything but easy, and it’s beyond terrible that she was chased down at the airport during this vulnerable time.

@rollingstone issue hits the stands tomorrow check ittt 💙 many thanks to david, one of kindest human beings and most talented photographer i've had the honor of working with A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jan 24, 2017 at 1:18pm PST

HollywoodLifers, do you feel bad for Paris? Tell us what you think.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.