Bikini Babe Showdown: Bella Hadid, Madison Beer & More Rock The Same Swimsuit

This is a seriously amazing bikini babe showdown! Some of our favorite girls all rocked the same exact bikini and they all looked so sexy, we can’t decide who wore it best! Who do you think rocked the two-piece best? VOTE.

Ok, this is really amazing because some of the sexiest ladies — Bella Hadid, 20, Nicola Peltz, 22, Madison Beer, 17, Karrueche Tran, 28, and Jourdan Dunn, 26, all rocked the same exact white bikini — how crazy is that!? All five of these stunning girls rocked the bathing suit on different occasions, but they all rocked it in a cool and different way. Who do you think rocked the swimsuit the best?

First of all, we’re obsessed with the bikini on it’s own. They all wore the Are You Am I Nuri Triangle SWIM Top, which is $129, with the matching Nima SWIM Brief, $119. The top is athletic but has a girl twist and it features outsized straps that play against tiny triangles to create a perfect play on proportion. The bottoms have a fresh silhouette with a high waist. The bottoms are a hyper modern brief with a thick waistband and high cut leg.

Bella opted to wear her swimsuit with a white sarong tied around her waist and accessorized with a black hat. Madison rocked hers in Miami with cool french braid pigtails and reflective sunnies, as did Jourdan, while Nicola and Karrueche opted to jazz up their swim looks with jewelry. Nicole rocked a sexy delicate gold body-chain around her stomach while Karrueche layered choker necklaces with longer pendant necklaces.

We love that all five of these ladies wore the same exact bathing suit but managed to all style it in their own individual ways. They all looked absolutely amazing and we can’t decide who wore it the best. What do you guys think? VOTE.

