Adele announced to the world on stage late last year that she’s eager to have another baby, but could the singer be pregnant ALREADY? A new report claims she could be — and that friends of hers are totally convinced she’s expecting! If the rumors are true, we are so excited for the star & her longtime love Simon Konecki.

The North American leg of her world tour is officially over, and apparently Adele, 28, is already on to the next phase of her life — expanding her family! And while the singer announced back in November that she’s “Off to have another baby,” some think the mom-of-one ALREADY has a bun in the oven and that she’s expecting with her man Simon Konecki, 42! “They’ve been trying for a second child since she finished the tour, and it seems like they may have gotten lucky right away,” an alleged insider revealed to OK! magazine.

Fueling pregnancy rumors even more, Adele stepped out in LA on Jan. 12 to do some grocery shopping at Whole Foods. But for some onlookers, her baggy ensemble was quite suspicious. The star covered up in a beige oversized cocoon coat that shielded her midsection. Not only that, but Adele’s inner circle has reportedly been “buzzing” about how she’s been “avoiding her favorite things, wine and sushi, for weeks now.”

Adele and Simon already share a four-year-old son, Angelo, together, but since finishing the major leg of her tour, the star has been open about wanting more babies. “[They] love being parents,” the source added. However, if the two are expecting another bundle of joy, don’t expect them to confirm it any time soon.

After all, Adele was photographed in December wearing a gold band on THAT finger, but she and Simon still haven’t addressed reports that they secretly got married. These two certainly know how to keep a secret. If they are pregnant though, we can only imagine how thrilled they must be!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Adele is actually pregnant? Or is she going to try for baby number two once her entire tour has ended?

