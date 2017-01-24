Keystone Pipeline: 5 Things To Know About Controversial Project Trump Approved

REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump has officially signed off on executive actions to advance construction on the Keystone XL Pipeline, Jan. 24, a project that has been heavily protested by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and other Native American groups. Here’s five key things you need to know about the controversial project.

Today is a great day for some, and a devastating day for others — President Donald Trump, 70, has officially given the green light to advance construction on the Keystone XL Pipeline project, as of Jan. 24. He signed off on the executive orders to move further with the project around noon EST, from the Oval Office inside the White House. In case you haven’t been following the controversial project, we’ve got you covered. Check out five things you should know about the Keystone XL Pipeline project.

1. What exactly is the Keystone XL Pipeline project?

The project is a proposed 1,179-mile, 36-inch diameter, crude oil pipeline that is intended to be a critical infrastructure project to the energy security of the U.S, according to the project’s official website. The pipeline would run from Alberta, Canada to Steele City, Nebraska.

2. What are the benefits of the Keystone XL Pipeline?

The pipeline could end up carrying 830,000 barrels of oil each day, according to BBC News. The infrastructure project would create 42,000 jobs over a two-year construction period, the US State Department estimates, it will apparently lower energy costs and increase economic growth.

3. Who is protesting the project and why?

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe, Native American groups and environmental activists have been protesting the project for years. The tribe and group’s, as well as their supporters claim the project threatens drinking water and Native American sites. They also believe the pipelines will release more climate-warming carbon into the atmosphere, according to NPR. Shailene Woodley, 25, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 42, are two of the many celebs who have spoken out against the project.

4. Former president, Barack Obama, 55, denied the project.

Obama vetoed a congressional bill to complete the Keystone XL Pipeline project in late 2015, due in part to environmental concerns. The former president declared that the project would have undercut U.S. efforts to clinch a global climate change deal that was a crucial part of his environmental legacy. He also felt that it would not have created long-term jobs.

5. What will happen now that Trump has signed executive orders on the pipeline?

Well, upon signing the executive orders, Trump said, “We’ll see if we can get that pipeline built.” Getting the project completed has been a promise of Trump’s throughout his campaign, so he’s on a mission to deliver. He also signed off on an order to have the pipes, used for the continuation of the project, to be built in the U.S. “If we’re going to build pipelines in the U.S., the pipes should be made in the U.S.,” President Trump said.

Now, the president and his administration will seek to get the project completed and to put people to work. However, protesters may fight harder than they’ve ever fought before to halt the project.

