Paris Jackson Reveals If She’s Really Michael’s Biological Child — He ‘Never Lied To Me’

REX/Shutterstock

In her most explosive and brutally honest interview yet, Paris Jackson finally addresses all the rumors surrounding her late father, Michael. Some believe the blonde beauty isn’t the King Of Pop’s biological daughter, but she claims he ‘never lied.’ Here’s the scoop!

Can we please leave Michael Jackson alone? The “Bad” singer passed away in 2009, and yet he’s still one of the most talked about celebrities — and not in a good way! Rumors surrounding his family life continue to swirl, so much so that daughter Paris Jackson, 18, is determined to shut everybody up for good. “I consider myself black,” she confessed in a tell-all interview with Rolling Stone, confirming she IS the icon’s biological daughter. Michael would say, “‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’ To my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.”

Truth be told, Michael did lead a very private life. He carried an air of mystery and wonder that ended up backfiring on him later on. The King Of Pop’s alleged obsession with children drove the media wild, to the point where Jermaine Jackson had to step in and defend his brother. Michael was accused of having a secret sex closet full of child porn and animal torture images. “In death, Michael still suffers trial by media but his exoneration is enshrined in court transcripts ‘journalists’ are too lazy to read,” tweeted Jermaine.

Paris has also jumped to Michael’s aid in the past, writing, “Unfortunately negativity will always sell. I urge you all to ignore the trash & the parasites who make a career trying to slander my father” on Twitter. The father-daughter duo shared a bond that can only be summed up through THIS picture. Another rumor about Michael claims he’s not actually dead, but hiding in the backseat of Paris’ car instead. Maybe his legacy will never disappear!

HollywoodLifers, did you ever have doubts if Paris was Michael’s biological daughter?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.