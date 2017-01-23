Selena Gomez Isn’t Worried If Justin Bieber Gets Jealous With New The Weeknd Romance

REX/Shutterstock/SplashNews

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been over for a while now, so it’s no wonder that she isn’t worried if he gets jealous over her new relationship with The Weeknd. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY just how Selena feels about her ex-beau’s opinion.

“Selena [Gomez] knows [Justin Bieber] doesn’t really think The Weeknd‘s music is whack,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s heard Justin praise his work countless times, especially when they all performed at the American Music Awards in 2015.” Aww, well that is very sweet! “Selena is well aware that Justin wants what he doesn’t have. But as far as she is concerned, he’s missed the bus one too many times.”

It is clear that Selena, 24, still cares a great deal for her former lover and that she would never, ever rub another romance in his face. But the truth is they’ve both moved on, so she can’t let any jealousy on the 22-year-old “Sorry” singer’s part get to her. The “Hands To Myself” singer seems to know Justin very well so she must be sensitive to his feelings and respect if he is a teeny bit jealous, as he proved he might be when he dissed The Weeknd’s music.

Selena and The Weeknd, 26, went public with their new relationship on Jan. 10 when they were seen making out at a restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif. News quickly spread of the romance and the “Starboy” singer’s ex Bella Hadid, 20, reportedly found out about Selena online. Yikes! Ever since then Bella has given signs that she does not approve of the relationship, which started just two months after she broke things of with The Weeknd. There sure is some drama brewing here!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Justin is really jealousy of The Weeknd? Should Selena be worried? Give us all your thoughts below!

