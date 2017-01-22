Justin Bieber Donating $400K From Car Auction To Charity: ‘He Has A Heart Of Gold’

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Awww, don’t you just love the Biebs? Justin sold his sweet ride at auction recently and netted a cool $434,500 — but he’s not going to fritter away the proceeds on sex, drugs, and rock ’n roll. Instead, the kindhearted singer is giving all the moolah to charity!

Everyone loves to hate on Justin Bieber, but turns out he’s nowhere near as bad as people like to make him out to be! In fact, the 22-year-old has “a heart of gold” and according to a source, the singer “never stops giving.” Case in point: the Biebs is donating all of the money he got from his recent car auction to charity! Yep, you better Belieb it!

“Justin is going to donate the proceeds from the auction to charity. He hasn’t decided which one yet, but it will likely be either Pencils of Promise, City of Hope or Children’s Miracle Network — maybe even a combination of the three,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Justin gets such a bad rap but he has a heart of gold. He does so much to give back, and to help those in need, but people never care about that, all they focus on is the times he messes up.”

As previously reported, the Canadian recently auctioned off his beloved blue 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia at Barrett Jackson auto auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to AZCentral. After three and a half minutes of super hot bidding – which even included Justin throwing in tickets to a U.S. show AND backstage passes – the ride sold for a world-record-breaking $434,500. The car was originally valued between $250-$300,000! Quite a tidy profit, right?

However, Justin already has more money in the bank than any of us could possibly ever imagine — how about $244 MILLION?!! So, yeah, it’s not like he needs the cash, right? Meanwhile, turns out the Biebs is a big fan of spreading his wealth, and loves nothing more than splashing the cash in the name of a good cause. “Honestly, people have no idea how much Justin does for various different charities,” the source says. “He has a huge heart and never stops giving.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Justin Bieber? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.