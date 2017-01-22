Donald Trump’s Inaugural Concert Was ‘2nd Worst Performance Lincoln Ever Attended’

Oh snap! ‘SNL’ stars Colin Jost and Michael Che dissed Donald Trump hard on Jan. 21, when they served as hosts for ‘Weekend Update’. During this segment, they poked fun at the fact that POTUS’ pre-inauguration concert was absolutely terrible. Watch here!

Colin Jost, 34, and Michael Che, 33, seem like old pros when it comes to their anchor duties on Saturday Night Live, constantly parodying hot topics on “Weekend Update.” Fans knew they weren’t going to go easy on President Donald Trump, 70, this time, especially since he just became commander-in-chief. And they were right — Colin and Michael didn’t hold back with the jabs!

During one of Colin’s turns to speak, he noted that Friday’s inaugural concert at the Lincoln Memorial was “the second worst live performance Lincoln ever attended.” (Haha!) We already saw a picture of the very few people who attended. Plus, if we were Donald, we’d be embarrassed to say that the best act we could book was 3 Doors Down.

Obviously the first “worst live performance” Lincoln ever attended was when he was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth on April 14, 1865, while attending a play at Ford’s Theatre.

It was clear the cast was going to hit home with their politically-driven content, especially after Michael shared a video of their meeting. In the behind-the-scenes clip posted on Jan. 18, Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Pete Davidson, Bobby Moynihan and Aidy Bryant were seated at a table with scripts in hand, alongside a banquet of treats for brain power! During the last episode, the “Weekend Update” segment slammed Donald for causing so much drama. Michael joked, “he hasn’t even been sworn in yet and he’s already made enemies with the CIA, FBI and the national media — that’s ballsy!” The hosts definitely took it up a notch for the post-inauguration show! Watch the video above.

