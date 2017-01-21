Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Shared Romantic Rooftop Kiss On Club Date Night

REX/Shutterstock

How cute is this? Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted on Thursday night date and the details of their romantic rooftop kiss are swoon-worthy.

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, cannot get enough of each other! The pair were seen at Tenants Of The Trees Club in Los Angeles and “acted like a couple,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. They kept it pretty low-key, but chatted with a few people and seemed to be having a great time.

“They shared a kiss and she was stroking his back at times too. The pair came in quite late and sat at the pagoda style covered area at a secluded table,” the insider said. We cannot get over how adorable these two are. Selena even “chatted with the DJ Allie who was playing in the main lounge and another female friend – they all took selfies with one another and were giggling and pulling faces.” Gotta love it!

The new couple seem to be going strong and “both Selena and her guy seemed to have a good time and they looked relaxed in one another’s company.” We’re totally into it. Selena seems so happy with her new man. They clearly both really into each other because reportedly they both have the other’s pics as screensavers on their phones. Aw!

“He thinks Selena is absolutely stunning and is constantly reminding her just how beautiful she is. He calls Selena ‘his dream girl’” an insider told us. Sel cannot get over how well Abel treats her. She “feels like that he’s a real gentlemen and she loves how he treats her like a queen when they are together,” a source said. That’s what we like to hear! Get it girl!

This whole romance started when Sel and The Weeknd were seen kissing in front of Girgio Baldi on Jan. 10 in Santa Monica. Their relationship came as a shock to everyone including Abel’s ex Bella Hadid, 20. They had only split up two months before and it threw the stunning model through a loop especially because Selena is friends with Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid, 21. Yikes!

HollywoodLifers, are you totally into Selena and The Weeknd? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.