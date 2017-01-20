Ivanka Trump’s Retro Curls During Her Father’s Inauguration

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Ivanka Trump was glowing in white at the Inauguration of her father, Donald J. Trump, on January 20. Her hair was in gorgeous retro waves, while her makeup focused on a smokey eye and a pink lip. Get more details below.

Ivanka Trump looked gorgeous in a white pantsuit while watching her father, Donald J. Trump, be sworn in as the 45th President of the United State on January 20.

Her hair was in a deep side part, styled in retro waves. It looked luscious, full and voluminous. Her highlights really complimented her skintone.

Her skin was equally as beautiful as her hair. Her face was bronzed to perfection, with a subtle highlight and contour accentuating her cheekbones. Her eyes were dark and defined with black liner, shadow and long, full lashes. Her brows were filled in and perfectly arched.

Her lips were kept neutral, covered in a pretty pink gloss. First Lady Melania Trump wore a similar makeup style — smokey eyes and pink lips — but had her hair up in a twisted, delicate updo.

At the Make America Great Again Welcome Concert on January 19, Ivanka was wearing a gorgeous green dress and coat. Her hair was parted in the center and styled in pretty waves. There was some volume added at the crown — this was also a slightly retro look — that was magnificent.

For the Cabinet Party on the night of Jan. 19, she wore her hair up in a sleek chignon at the nape of her neck. A few pieces were kept loose in the front to frame her face. So pretty.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Ivanka Trump’s Inauguration hair and makeup?

