‘Girl Meets World’ Series Finale Recap: ‘BMW’ Cast Returns To Say Goodbye

The ‘Girl Meets World’ series finale was everything we wanted it to be and more. While we wish there could be more episodes, if this is how the show has to end, we’ll take it. A decision was made about the Matthews moving to London, the ‘Boy Meets World’ cast makes an epic return, and Riley and Maya promise to best friends forever.

Riley and Maya are freaking out over the possibility of Riley moving to London. Maya, always the pessimist, goes, “This is the end of Riley and Maya.” Of course, this Riley all riled up. They start screaming in the middle of the hallway.

When they reach the classroom, everyone seems down. They look up to the board, and “Belgium 1831” is written on the board. The topic of the day is focusing on when Belgium left the United States of Netherlands. Belgium 1831 is Riley, Maya, Farkle, and Lucas. No one is ready for Riley to leave.

Cory begins his lecture and leaves the kids with this: “We leave our good mark and hope people remember us fondly.”

Cory tells Maya that he trusts Topanga and knows whatever decision she makes about London will be the right one for everyone. When Cory and Riley arrive home with Maya, the entire Matthews family and their friends are there! Topanga wants advice from all her loved ones.

Fee-hee-heenay Is The Best

Eric, of course, says hello to Feeny in the only way Eric can! “I’m not talking to you,” Eric says to Feeny, who replies that he’s not talking to Eric either. These two never get old. After all these years, Eric and Feeny’s relationship is still the best.

Shawn and John hug it out, bringing back all the feels. Johnny finally meets Katy. Shawn then makes a big statement. He wants to adopt Maya! YAS. Finally! John admits that he wishes he would have adopted Shawn long ago.

Topanga and Cory, along with the kids, meet with Feeny. He doesn’t understand why he’s here. “You’ve always given us our best advice,” Cory says. Truer words have never been spoke.

“I think you’ll flourish there,” Feeny believes. “Just like you did here. ”

Eric comes back to the apartment after getting hit by a subway. After some usual Eric rambling, he tells Topanga to listen to her heart. “Your heart is what’s going to tell you what to do,” he notes. He also advises her to go to her happy place, but just don’t take his, which is under the ocean.

It’s Time For The Girl To Meets The World

The gang heads to Topanga’s to talk about what’s next. Sam promises to take care of Lucas if Riley moves. Farkle admits that he’s loved Riley since the first grade and always will. “You guys are going to be fine,” Riley says near tears. Riley will always have a special place in Lucas’ heart as his first girlfriend. “I hope that wherever you are, you get to keep being Riley,” he tells her. Aw!

He watches as Riley and Maya walk away together. At the end of the day, it’s always going to be Riley and Maya. They head to their special place — the bay window. Maya breaks down into tears. She doesn’t want to lose her best friend.

The family heads to Topanga’s where they find, well, Topanga. She reveals they’re staying! Riley’s not moving to London! THANK GOODNESS! There’s a sweet flashback to the Boy Meets World finale, where Cory tells Joshua about all the world has to offer.

Now it’s Riley and Maya’s turn to experience what Cory and Topanga did all those years ago. “Girl meets world,” Riley says. Maya goes, “Now I get it.”

Riley promises that, no matter what happens today, tomorrow, or next week, their friendship will never cease. The world is going to full of opportunities, and they’ll be there for each other every step of the way. “You and I are together for as long as we live,” Riley tells Maya. She’ll be lightning to Maya’s thunder forever.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the Girl Meets World finale? Let us know!