The Frontmen Of Country: 5 Things To Know About The Band Playing Trump’s Inauguration

With many performers turning down the chance to play Donald Trump’s inauguration, it’s less like Coachella and more like the closing night of a county fair. At least Trump booked The Frontmen Of County. Get to know all about this group of country music icons.

1. They’re a trio of chart-topping country music singers.

Though more people have said “no” than “yes,” Donald Trump, 70, did manage to get people to play his inauguration. The Frontmen of Country will take part of the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on Jan. 19. The event, headlined by Toby Keith, 55, will be a country music extravaganza, which is perfect for The Frontmen Of Country. The group is made up of Larry Stewart, 57, Richie McDonald, 54, and Tim Rushlow, 50.

Larry’s the lead singer of the group Restless Heart, while Richie was the lead singer of Lonestar until 2007. Tim found success with the band Little Texas until the group broke up in 1997.

2. They claim to have 30 #1 hits and over 30 millions records sold between them.

Restless Heart has six No. 1 Billboard Hot Country Songs, including 1986’s “I’ll Still Be Loving You.” Lonestar reached the top of the charts with songs like “Mr. Mom” and “my Front Porch Looking In,” while Little Texas had hits with “My Love” and “Life Goes On”

3. The group used to feature another country music icon.

While info about The Frontmen Of Country is scarce, there is indication that Richie wasn’t a founding member. A 2013 LiveNation concert listing has Larry and Tim performing along with Randy Owen, 67, the former lead singer of country rock band Alabama, which was known for singles “If You’re Gonna Play In Texas (You Gotta Have A Fiddle In The Band)” and “Song of the South

4. Tim will be pulling double duty.

In addition to playing with Richie and Larry, Tim’s other group, Tim Rushlow & His Big Band, will provide the music for Donald and Melania Trump’s first dance, according to USA Today. “I’m really excited to bring this throwback, retro, 1965 Bobby Darin supper club experience to an inaugural ball,” Tim says, though he didn’t say what Donald and Melania’s first dance song would be. Considering Paul Anka, 75, was supposed to perform Frank Sinatra‘s “My Way,” that may be a safe bet.

5. They would have probably played if Hillary had won.

While Tim describes himself as a “Constitutionalist,” he and the Frontmen of Country would have probably taken the gig if Hillary Clinton, 69, had won. “It’s not like I have a neutral opinion,” Tim said. “It’s more that I want the best for our country. … We have to move forward. Let’s do this with class and with grace.”

