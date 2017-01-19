Tarek El Moussa Slams Reports That He’s Verbally Abusive To Christina — They’re ‘Lies’

Courtesy of Instagram

Don’t believe everything you hear! Fed up with all the reports of verbal abuse towards ex Christina El Moussa, Tarek is shedding some light on the vicious ‘lies’ that are going around town. Here’s the truth — straight from the hunk’s mouth.

Ever since going public with their divorce, Tarek, 35, and Christina El Moussa, 33, have remained pretty mum about the sensitive subject, despite battling a swarm of nasty rumors. It was only a matter of time before one of them reached their breaking point, and now, Tarek is looking to shut down the evil hearsay once and for all. “No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip, and ‘fake news’ that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep focus on what matters most, which is co-parenting, our children, and working hard on the business,” he writes in a Jan. 19 Instagram post.

A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 18, 2017 at 11:35am PST

On the same day as his message, reports came out suggesting Tarek had been verbally abuse to his now-divorcing wife, Christina. Nameless sources told multiple magazines that he called her a “whore” in the past, and “treated her like garbage” with the intention of humiliating her in front of their two adorable children. Other tipsters claim his angry temper was actually captured on camera, but of course it never aired. Tarek’s alleged Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde personality reportedly turned their home into a “house of horrors,” often forcing the mother-of-two to tears.

Of course we’ll never know what goes down behind closed doors, but now that Christina is removing herself from Tarek’s alleged behavior, it’s important to make the kids a priority. The former Flip Or Flop couple share two sweet kiddos together. Like Tarek said, co-parenting is the most important thing right now, and so far, they’ve been doing an amazing job! Tarek and Christina have both taken to Instagram to share pics of their babies, and appear to be keeping a united front. Keep it up!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tarek’s message? Are you buying what he’s selling?

