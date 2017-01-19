‘Bad Girls Club’ Alum Morgan Osman Claims She’s Sleeping With Britney Spears’ Boyfriend

Courtesy of Instagram

WHAT THE WHAT?! Morgan Osman may have just shattered Britney Spears’ world. The ‘Bad Girls Club’ alum claims she’s sleeping with the singer’s sexy boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and posted a photo of them kissing prove it! Check it out!

“I’m sorry that you seem to be confused, he belongs to me. The boy is mine.” If this were a Brandy music video, Britney Spears, 35, and Morgan Osman, 27, would play the lead. There seems to be some kind of serious mixup over who Sam Asghari is dating. On the one hand, Britney and the sexy backup dancer have been fawning over each other recently, but on the other, pictures of him with Morgan suggest he might be cheating.

The former Bad Girls Club star posted (and quickly) deleted a photo of herself kissing Sam on a beach pier. “So much fun the other day,” she captioned the curious picture, suggesting they made out RECENTLY. Britney and Sam have been dating for a few months now, so the timeline doesn’t add up! As if that wasn’t heartbreaking enough, Morgan threw more salt on the wound in an interview with The Dirty. “I have video and images of our REAL relationship,” she confessed to the site. “Britney, he is using you.” Oh no!

If Morgan’s claims are true, this would seriously turn the “Slumber Party” singer’s world upside down. This was supposed to be the year she would settle down with Sam and start a family! “Britney absolutely wants more kids, and 2017 might be the year!” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She would love to have a daughter or at least more kids.” Making matters even worse, the Princess Of Pop totally gushed over the hunk via Twitter, saying she’s got “mad love” for him. PLEASE don’t let this be the end of Britney and Sam!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Sam is cheating on Britney?!

