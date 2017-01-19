Ivanka Trump & Chelsea Clinton’s Friendship Strained Amid White House Move-In?

REX/Shutterstock

After Ivanka Trump’s dad and Chelsea Clinton’s mom fought a vicious campaign for the Oval Office, has their once close friendship been able to survive the battle? The new first daughter has revealed whether or not the pair’s relationship has withstood the bitterness of the 2016 election.

After the bruising 2016 presidential election between Hillary Clinton, 69 and Donald Trump, 70, you’d think that members of those families would keep their distance forever, but soon to be First Daughter Ivanka Trump, 35, says she’s still very close with Hillary’s daughter Chelsea, 36. She tells ABC’s 20/20 in a new interview Jan. 19 that, “She’s a very good friend of mine. She’s been a friend of mine long before the campaign, throughout the campaign,” and that “we’ll be friends long after.”

While Ivanka has already had a one hour conversation with outgoing First Lady Michelle Obama, 53, earlier in the week, she says she plans to reach out to Chelsea as well about life in the White House. She noted, “I haven’t spoken about the specific challenges of this next chapter just yet, but I intend to.” It’s so great that all the mudslinging between their parents hasn’t hurt these lovely ladies’ relationship.

As for rumors that she’s going to going to become her father Donald’s de facto first lady since Melania Trump, 46 is staying behind in New York with young son Barron, 10, she bristled and shot them down, calling it an “inappropriate observation.” She said, “There’s one first lady. Melania will be an unbelieveable first lady. I’m incredibly proud of her. She’s intelligent, warm, caring, she’s a remarkable person.”

Ivanka danced around the question as to whether she’s going to move into the East Wing of the White House, which is normally the offices of the First Lady, and gave the vague answer, “Today my focus is on moving to Washington.” Nice dodge! She did add that, “My father will be president, and hopefully, I can be there to support him and to support those causes I’ve cared about my whole professional career.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ivanka will take on an important role in Donald’s White House?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.