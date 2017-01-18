Simone Johnson Stuns At 2017 PCAs: 5 Things To Know About The Rock’s Daughter

Simone Alexandra Johnson is the talk of the town after she stunned at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, Jan. 18! The Rock brought his daughter along for all of the fun, and all eyes were on her! Here’s 5 things you should know about the 15-year-old!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Alexandra Johnson, 15, is all grown up and everyone’s obsessed with the stunning 15-year-old! After she accompanied her father, 44, to the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, Jan. 18, in LA, the internet went wild with questions about his adorable first-born! So, we’ve rounded up 5 key things you need to know about Simone Alexandra!
1. Simone is only 15, and she’s been to more Hollywood events than most celebs…
The lucky daughter of The Rock has been to the Golden Globes and tons of movie premieres with her famous dad! And we’re thinking that she could be the next Miss Golden Globe.. She would join the likes of Sylvester Stallone‘s [70] daughters, Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14.
2. Simone and her father are very close!
The Rock takes his daughter to a ton of his A-list Hollywood events, and Simone obviously looks incredible on every red carpet she graces! Although the actor keeps his private life under wraps, he isn’t shy about posting photos with his daughter, and their one-of-a-kind bond.
2017 People’s Choice Awards Beauty Looks — Jennifer Lopez & More
3. Simone has a sister!
Dwayne welcomed his second child — Jasmine, 1 — with his fiancée Lauren Hashing, 31, on Dec. 16, 2015. He had Simone in 2001 with his ex-wife, Danny Garcia.
4. Simone could be Hollywood’s next top model…
Her movie star father posted this stunning photo of her on Instagram, below, and we’re thinking that she could have a booming career very soon! In the photo, Dwayne gushed over his bond with Simone and it was seriously SO cute! We’re wondering if he will allow his daughter to get into the business. We sure hope so!
It's the most unique, powerful, loving, irreplaceable, one of a kind bond on earth.. the bond between a father and his daughter. So proud you @simonealex_ for the young woman you've become and so grateful for the bond we have. I take complete credit for your wit and charm. All that brains and beauty you got go to your mama.😉 #PuaMana #FatherDaughter #4L 🌺
5. Simone is hilarious!
She uses her dad’s old WWE wrestling lines on him! Do you smell what The Rock is cooking?! LOL. Dwayne said Simone uses his old lines on him and “everyone else,” he told PEOPLE at CinemaCon in Las Vegas back in March 2014. “I hear it from her friends, too. It’s great,” he said. That’s hilarious!
HollywoodLifers, did you know “The Rock” had a two daughters? Tell us below!
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP