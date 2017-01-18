Antonio Brown: 5 Things To Know About The Steelers Troublemaker

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is in hot water with his coach and teammates after he live streamed a private locker room speech following their playoff win against Kansas City Jan. 15. Here are five things to know about the on and off the field troublemaker!

1. Antonio had a troubled youth with a lack of guidance.

He had major issues with his stepfather and spent a lot of time moving around to his friends’ houses in high school. He even couch surfed at his football coach’s home. His lack of adult supervision growing up might explain why he can be a loose cannon who doesn’t always follow the rules.

2. Antonio got in big trouble for live streaming his coach’s post-game team speech after their win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

He live streamed Coach Mike Tomlin‘s post-game pep talk about going out and beating the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game Jan.22, where Mike’s private words to his team were made very public. He was caught calling the Pats “a**holes” and Antonio was forced to make an apology, saying “I let my emotions and genuine excitement get the best of me, and I wanted to share that moment with our fans.” Coach Tomlin blasted him for it, calling his act “selfish” and “inconsiderate.”

3. Antonio’s post-touchdown antics have earned him hefty fines from the NFL.

He was fined $11,576 by the NFL after he returned a punt for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in Dec. 2015 and he embraced the goalpost so affectionately he got flagged for excessive celebration. In his opening game of the 2016 season against the Washington Redskins, he celebrated his second touchdown by twerking in the end zone. That combined with wearing baby blue cleats that were in violation of the NFL’s uniform rules earned him a $15,191 fine. Back in 2012, he got hit with a $10,000 fine for running backwards for the final 20 yards of a touchdown run. Ouch!

4. Antonio has a very special reason why he picked the number 84 as his jersey with the Steelers.

When he entered the 2010 draft, he was picked in the 6th round as the 195th selection. The Steelers had already drafted another wide receiver ahead of him. So when he joined the team he chose number 84, which he explained: “Eight times four is 32. Thirty-two teams looked past me, even the Steelers. So every time I go out there it’s a little added motivation.”

5. Antonio is a talented dancer.

In his 2016 off-season, he competed on season 22 of Dancing with the Stars. He proved to be quite a talented hoofer, making it all the way to 5th place with partner Sharna Burgess, 31.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the team will suspend Antonio for live streaming his team’s private locker room moments?

