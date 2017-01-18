Taylor Swift Caught In Selena Gomez Vs Bella Hadid’s Bad Blood Over The Weeknd

Eek! Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid’s love triangle with The Weeknd has their bestie, Taylor Swift, stuck square in the middle of it all. But whose side will she take in the end?

Selena Gomez, 24, has caused a bit of a rift in Taylor Swift‘s infamous girl squad. Thanks to her blossoming new romance with The Weeknd, 26, Selena’s dripping some serious “Bad Blood” with Taylor’s other friend, Bella Hadid, 20, who is The Weeknd’s ex. Yikes!

“If this gets ugly, it’ll be on Bella and Gigi,” a source tells Us Weekly inside their January 30 issue. “Selena won’t respond unless she really needs to.” The source also shared that Selena was never really one to “hang out” with Taylor’s whole squad, claiming that she always preferred more “one-on-one” time with her BFF of 10 years.

So, where does that leave Taylor? Well, as the leader of the girl squad you would think she was in quite the pickle over this situation, but nope! “Taylor won’t pick sides,” a source explained. “She gets along with everyone and wants to keep it that way.”

We have to say, for Taylor to stay out of the drama is definitely the mature thing to do. If Selena was never really that close with Bella or her big sister, Gigi Hadid, 21, in the first place, then technically girl code is still very much in place. As long as Taylor can keep her friendships in tact there’s a chance her squad will definitely survive!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Taylor should get involved in Selena and Bella’s love triangle, or should she stay out of it? Comment below!