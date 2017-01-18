Joel McHale Shades Mariah Carey At PCAs: Some Of Us Go To Rehearsal

Rex/Shutterstock

The shade was real during the People’s Choice Awards, as host Joel McHale took a moment during the Jan. 18 show to diss Mariah Carey’s disastrous New Year’s Eve performance! Joel promised that unlike certain ‘professionals,’ at least he bothered to rehearse ahead of time!

Though Joel McHale, 45, said he wasn’t going to talk trash about any “live television” disasters, referring how “teleprompters fail” and there can be audio issues, he did promise that he was was “a professional who shows up for rehearsal.” Yikes! Though the skit was supposed to end with Joel fake-dropping a People’s Choice Award statue, it was less fun and far more shady.

After all, Mariah Carey, 46, kicked off 2017 with a cringe-worthy performance on Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve. After that embarrassing trainwreck, there was a war of words, with Mariah claiming she was sabotaged by the production company while the producers alleged she didn’t show up to practice!

Joel wasn’t the first host to take a shot at Mariah’s NYE fail. Jimmy Fallon, 42, had a technical issue with his teleprompter during the opening of the Golden Globe Awards. He recovered by saying, “I just talked to Mariah and she thinks Dick Clark Productions sabotaged my monologue.”

OMG Joel McHale dropping the award actually made me jump! #PCAs2017 — TheCelebrityCafe.com (@celcafe) January 19, 2017

See what happens when you joke about award show technical difficulties, @joelmchale? The prompter dies on @IMKristenBell. #PCAs — David Daniel (@CNNLADavid) January 19, 2017

Mariah wasn’t the only one Joel mocked during the PCAs. Of course, he was going to take a shot at Donald Trump, 70. He didn’t just mock Trump, but he shaded his supporters, saying that the People’s Choice Awards is the “one night of the year where Hollywood reacts positively to what the middle of America thinks.” Damn, Joel.

The People’s Choice Awards had a huge act to follow when it came to shade, insults, accidents and all things omg-did-you-see-that. The 2017 Golden Globes set the bar high with some incredible moments, thanks mainly in part to Meryl Streep, 67. The highly decorated actress dragged Donald Trump, 70, for his bullying behavior, getting a huge response from the crowd (though Vince Vaughn, 46, and Mel Gibson, 61, didn’t seem to be too thrilled at her presidential shade.) Do you think Mimi is going to give Joel’s hosting performance a thumbs up after that diss? Probably not.

What do you think about the People’s Choice Awards, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.