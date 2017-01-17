Jamie King & Tamara Podemski’s Heartbreak: Death Of 5-Day-Old Son Being Investigated

SplashNews, Rex/Shutterstock

SO tragic. ‘Mad Men’ & ‘Tudors’ star Jamie Thomas King suffered an incredible loss last year when the newborn son he shared with wife Tamara Podemski died after a delayed c-section. Tamara’s pregnancy was considered ‘high risk,’ but doctors STILL reportedly postponed the baby’s delivery, which a previous investigation claimed caused their child’s death.

Jamie Thomas King, 35, and his wife Tamara Podemski, 39, welcomed a baby boy named Benjamin via c-section in May 2016. Tragedy struck though when the acting couple’s son sadly died just five days after being born, according to Daily Mail. He reportedly died due to severe brain damage after an emergency caesarean section was delayed by doctors — despite the “high-risk” nature of Tamara’s pregnancy. It doesn’t get much more devastating than that.

Tamara’s c-section had been scheduled at the Royal United Hospital, Bath, Somerset, but after it was postponed for a day, the child ended up dying following a c-section at the same hospital, which led authorities to open an investigation into the infant’s death. However, the coroner was forced to stop the investigation amid claims that the evidence had been tampered with, according to the media outlet. The case reopened on Jan. 16.

The case previously heard that an investigation into the incident found that delaying Benjamin’s birth was the “wrong decision” and that the c-section should have been carried out the day it was originally planned. In fact, a midwife, who was referred to as “Ms. Dack” on Daily Mail’s site, apparently revealed during the November hearing that she had questioned why the planned operation on May 4 was delayed.

She even recalled a conversation with Aysha Qureshi, Jamie and Tamara’s consultant gynecologist, and said she told Aysha she felt the c-section should have gone ahead as planned. This is where things get sketchy though, as Aysha told the court that no such conversation took place between herself and “Ms. Dack.”

Tamara was rushed to the RUH after a community nurse spotted an abnormality on a scan, the publication reported. It was then doctors told her they could not perform a c-section on her for six hours because she had been given a hospital meal that needed to be digested. Just one hour before the planned operation, another emergency case was given priority, and Tamara and Jamie were told she would have the operation first thing in the morning at 8 a.m.

Sadly, Tamara was sent home. But hours later, at 2 a.m., she awoke with pains in her stomach and, once again, she was rushed to the RUH by ambulance. Her and Jamie’s baby was born, but he was quickly transferred to a specialist unit at St. Michael’s Hospital in Bristol. Doctors there explained to the couple that Benjamin had insufficient oxygen for around two hours after the placenta failed.

Devastated, Jamie and Tamara decided to turn off his life support machine on May 10 after being told he would probably grow up with severe disabilities and epilepsy. We really hope authorities can get to the bottom of this heartbreaking case.

