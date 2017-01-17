Bella Thorne’s Sexy Confession: She’s ‘Thought About’ Hooking Up With Dove Cameron

REX/Shutterstock

Bella Thorne and Dove Cameron, huh? The internet heated up Jan. 17, when Bella confessed to a fan on social media that she has had thoughts about ‘hooking up’ with her fellow Disney star! AND, Dove’s reaction is the most shocking part of their unexpected exchange! You’re never going to believe this…

New couple alert? Bella Thorne, 19, and Dove Cameron, 21, may have more in common than their Disney roots. A single Bella took to Twitter, Jan. 17, to answer a curious fan who shipped her and Dove as “hook up goals.” And, Bella admitted that she’s thought about it before…

Yeah trust me. I have thought about it😉😚 https://t.co/cPQMgkKdKn — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 16, 2017

THEN, Dove, who’s also single, caught wind of the racy exchange, and chimed in with her own approval of Bella’s comment! “bahahaha,” Dove said, with the hashtag “power couple”. SO, will this “hook up” actually go down?

Well, we’re not there yet. Right now, the ball is in Bella’s court, so we’ll have to wait and see what she has to say about Dove’s stamp of approval. But, knowing Bella, she will most likely respond with a shockingly candid tweet.

Bella has made it no secret that she’s interested in both men and women. She’s dated Hollywood hunks like Gregg Sulkin, 24, and Tyler Posey, 25, and she confirmed to a fan on Twitter back in August 2016, that she is bisexual. After her confession, Bella received and outpouring of love and support from her fans, to which she replied, “… thank you for all the accepting tweets from everyone.”

Aww thank you for all the accepting tweets from everyone. I love you guys ❤️❤️❤️ #pride — bella thorne (@bellathorne) August 23, 2016

Like we said, Dove is a single gal. She called off her engagement to ex, Ryan McCartan, 23, back in Oct. 2016. Ryan tweeted the sad news and said it was a “very painful” situation. However, he did admit that they “still love each other very much.” So sad.

Since the split, Dove’s career has taken off. She was a smash hit in the live TV production of Hairspray, and she’s got Descendants 2 coming out in summer 2017. Aside from her booming work ventures, Dove has been liking tweets confirming her bisexuality, as reported by Ocean Up, Jan. 17, 2016. Back in Dec. 2016, fans went wild when Dove tweeted her “love” for girls and women, which caused major speculation that she could be bisexual.

I love girls/women so much. Like. Wow. So much appreciation for my own sex. Wow wow wow. 🙌🏻🌹👏🏻 boys watch out imma steal yo girl — Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) December 20, 2016

While Bella’s sexy confession was totally out of left field, we’re loving her honesty. The two stars are seriously super talented and seem like they have a ton in common, so maybe this is the start of a beautiful relationship! We think Bella and Dove would definitely be a hashtag, “power couple”!

