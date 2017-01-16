‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: A Pic Of Jax’s Penis Surfaces & Brittany Gets Angry

Courtesy of Bravo

Awkward! Kristen, who once did the dirty with Jax, totally upset Brittany by using a picture of his penis in her comedy show on the Jan. 16 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ Apparently, Brittany never got the memo that everyone’s already seen Jax’s manhood, so showing it off in a room full of people isn’t that big of a deal.

In other Jax news, Brittany‘s mom came to visit on the Jan. 16 episode of Vanderpump Rules. She came for Katie‘s bridal shower, but took advantage of her time in town by grilling Jax about his plans for the future. Specifically, she wanted to know when Jax was going to marry her daughter. But typical Jax said they’re not in the 1960s or 70s, so they don’t need to get married. He even used Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell as an example of a couple who never got married. Brittany was none too pleased.

Meanwhile, Lala returned to SUR to apologize for missing Ariana‘s birthday party, but Tom Sandoval refused to forgive her. And those may not be the only friends she lost this week. James actually met up with Stassi and Kristen, who tried getting info about Lala out of him. After they told him that Lala has been talking s*** about him, he revealed that she makes everyone who hangs out with her sign a nondisclosure agreement. That way, no one will ever talk about her secret boyfriend — the one that Stassi knows “for a fact” is married.

Stassi, Katie, and Scheana revealed this information to Ariana at the bridal shower, but even then, Ariana had nothing bad to say about Lala. Stassi was baffled. She tried knocking some sense into Ariana, but Ariana said there’s no reason why they should be attacking Lala, considering they’re friends with Kristen after everything she’s ever done to them. Then, Ariana told Stassi that she doesn’t give a f*** about her, and the only reason she went to the party was to support Katie. (Ouch!)

