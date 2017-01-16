Diego Luna Grabs A Handful Of Suki Waterhouse’s Behind In Sexy New PDA Pics

REX/Shutterstock

‘Rogue One’ star Diego Luna and British model Suki Waterhouse are getting hot and heavy in Mexico! The actor got a little handsy with Suki while on a hike on Jan. 15, and she didn’t seem to mind one bit! See the steamy PDA for yourself, here.

Yowza! Diego Luna 37, and his younger girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, 25, are enjoying a flaming hot holiday in Mexico, and they showed off their love for the world to see on Jan. 16 when the Rogue One actor grabbed a handful of the supermodel’s booty while hiking in Tulum. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE STEAMY PICS.

That’s not all! The duo was all over each other during their nature walk. Suki had her arm draped over Diego’s shoulders, they held hands along the path, and the couple even smooched by the car. How cute are they?! Of course, Diego is from Mexico, so he was probably showing his gorgeous counterpart his favorite stomping grounds.

Speaking of gorgeous, this new couple looks super hot together. Suki showed off her insanely toned legs in lacy silk booty shorts (which Diego reached his hand inside of to touch her perfect bum), and a gauzy purple sweater that revealed a black bra underneath. Diego flexed his muscles in a blue polo and long cargo shorts.

Clearly Suki has a thing for older guys. Diego is 12 years her senior, and we all remember back when she was dating Bradley Cooper throughout 2014 and 2015, who is now 42! Maybe she’s slowly working her way down. Either way, she seems really into Diego, and the couple is super cute together. It seems promising that he’s bringing her home with him between projects! We’re going to keep an eye on this adorable duo.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Diego and Suki make a good couple? Let us know!

