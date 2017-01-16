Danielle Staub Spills The Tea On ‘RHONJ’ Return & Her Relationship With Jacqueline

REX/Shutterstock

She’s baaaack! Danielle Staub, the OG and former star of ‘RHONJ’, is stronger than ever and ready for a bombshell return to the hit Bravo show! She dished about an epic comeback to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, and revealed that Jacqueline Laurita should be ‘scared’ if she returns! You’re going to be shocked over what she had to say…

Watch out world, Danielle Staub, 54, is ready for her Real Housewives Of New Jersey comeback! The former Bravo star spilled all of the details to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at her New Beginnings party at her stunning home in Edgewater, NJ, Jan. 14! “In my new beginnings I would love to go back [to RHONJ], but I’m just going to leave it up to Andy [Cohen, 48] and Bravo,” Danielle told us.

The gorgeous author revealed that she can’t say either way if she’s in talks to return, but Danielle did that one housewife in particular has “made it clear” that she wants her back. “Me and Teresa [Giudice, 44] have a great alliance now, and I think that’s a wonderful thing for people to discover and see.” UM, did we just hear that correctly? YUP, Tre wants her back!

When you pick your jaws off the floor, we can confirm to you that Teresa and Danielle are closer than ever right now. Danielle dished that they are “on the phone constantly” and even grab coffee together from time to time. Remember when Teresa and Danielle shocked the world in Oct. 2016, when they took in a yoga class together? Yeah, we’re still in awe over that.

Moving on — We have to tell you guys about what Danielle had to say about Jacqueline Laurita, 46. In case you aren’t caught up on season 7, Teresa and Melissa Gorga, 37, are not on good terms with Jacqueline, and Danielle told us the same goes for her. In fact, she didn’t hold back when she told us that Jacqueline is “bat-s–t crazy!” OMG. Danielle, we’ve always loved that fiery personality of yours. “I don’t want relationship with someone [Jacqueline] that insane,” Danielle dished to us. And, she didn’t stop there…

The stunning star said she’ll drop everything if Jacqueline just simply apologizes. However, Danielle said she knows a few secrets about Jacqueline that she’s not afraid to expose them. “If someone’s going to continue to attack my demeanor and my dignity, I’ll give it right back. Because there’s no reason to be talking about me and literally, you [Jacqueline] have a job because of me, partially. You should be thanking me, instead of tearing at me… If I were to be asked back, [which we don’t know], she should be a little scared. I know her history, and I’d be very happy to share it.” And, Danielle had a little message for Jacqueline: “So Jacqueline, word up, say ‘I’m sorry.’ It’s not too late honey.” Oh snap…

Danielle dished to us that she doesn’t have a problem with any of the other housewives — Melissa, Teresa, Siggy Flicker, 50, and Dolores Catania, 47. However, she couldn’t say the same for former RHONJ OG, Caroline Manzo, 55. “I just really don’t like her,” Danielle dished. “I don’t think she’s a classy person. I don’t think she’s a good person.” But, Danielle did say that she would film with all of the housewives, including Caroline. Why? — “I think it would make for really good TV if Caroline were in front of me, because she’s no matriarch in my book, and I’m the first person and the only person that ever stood up to her, and I’d do it again. So, there’s no one I wouldn’t film with. Bring it on.” Can Bravo just bring back Danielle, like NOW!

When it comes down to it, Danielle ultimately wants to clear her name, if she’s asked back to the show. “For anyone who’s believed in me, I want to come back and show them right,” she revealed. Danielle wants all of the single moms out there to know that “anything is within reach” if you just believe in yourself. Just look at her… Danielle’s made a name for herself even after she left RHONJ after the first two seasons in 2010. She’s dating former Yankee, Marty Caffrey, 65, and is basking in the success of her memoir, The Naked Truth [2010]. Danielle tweeted her plans for a second tell-all book in Jan. 2016, which is set to reveal the “truth” behind the RHONJ. We can’t wait for that! Hopefully we will get to see Danielle stir up some major drama when the RHONJ returns for season 8 on Bravo!

HollywoodLifers, would you want to see Danielle return to RHONJ? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.