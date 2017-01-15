Real Madrid Vs. Sevilla Live Stream: Watch The Squads Clash In La Liga Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Third time’s the charm! Real Madrid will play Sevilla for the third time in less than two weeks on Jan. 15. Can Los Blancos pull off the clean sweep or will Sevilla upset the La Liga leaders? There’s only one way to find out. Click to watch.

After going 40-consecutive games (in all competitions) without a single loss, Real Madrid has set a new record for Spanish soccer. The top team in La Liga looks to add another W, but could this match with Sevilla be the time they finally take an L? Just days after nearly losing to Los Leones, Real will play them, yet again. This La Liga game is set for 2:45 PM ET so get ready to watch this match!

For a moment there, it almost seemed as if Real Madrid was about to lose. Real started the game out by shooting itself in its own foot, as Danilo, 25, made the critical error by scoring on his own goal! The Real Madrid rightback gave Sevilla the first point, which went unanswered until after the half.

After intermission, these teams went nuts. Marco Asensio, 20 tied things up at minute-48, but Sevilla’s Stevan Jovetic, 27, put Los Leones up 2-1 at minute-53. When Vicente Iborra, 28, knocked in a third goal at the 77th minute, it seemed that Sevilla was going to win. Yet, Real came roaring back, with Sergio Ramos, 30, scoring on a penalty at ’83 and Karim Benzema, 29, nailing the final (and tying) goal in extra time. Real escaped with their undefeated streak in tact, while also advancing to the next stage of the Copa del Rey.

Things got personal during that game for Sergio. The former Sevilla player didn’t get a warm reception when during the game at his former home ground, according to the Daily Mail, and he took out his frustrations at the “disrespectful” fans by taunting them after converting the penalty kick.

“Sevilla will always be home for me whether they jeer me or not,” Ramos said. “But I’m the captain of Madrid and I’ll always try to do my best to help my team.” Will Sergio get even more revenge on his rude haters in this match? Or will Sevilla, who are 0-2 in their recent clashes against Los Blancos, finally hand Real Madrid a loss?

