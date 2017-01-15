‘The Royals’ Recap: Jasper Makes A Heartbreaking Sacrifice For Eleanor

It’s Christmas on ‘The Royals,’ and there’s not a whole lot of holiday cheer going around. On the Jan. 15 episode, Jasper and Eleanor’s relationship takes a turn for the worse, Robert and Liam spar like never before, and the family receives unexpected gifts from someone they all love.

Eleanor’s busy writing a love letter to Jasper that includes “love” at the end. She wants Jasper to know she means it, too. Aw! This one’s really in the Christmas spirit! Cue an epic musical number with Eleanor singing “Winter Wonderland.” Who knew Alexandra Park could sing like that?! The girl has some serious pipes!

Back in the real world, Jasper’s getting in some quality time at the gym and working out. I repeat, Jasper is WORKING OUT! Robert catches him off guard and confronts Jasper about his past. He knows all about it. Jasper doesn’t try to lie. The whole conversation seems like a warning. If Jasper hurts Eleanor, he’ll have Robert to deal with.

Helena wakes up and finds the palace empty. Her staff is nowhere to be found. Turns out, Liam gave the staff the day off, like his father used to do. Everyone else is pissed about it. They have absolutely no idea how to cook or where things are. Ugh. Liam’s just trying to do a good thing, and everyone’s ragging on him.

Threats & Figgy Pudding

Jasper had agreed to spend Christmas with Eleanor, but after his conversation with Robert, he decides to lay low. Eleanor begins asking about Jasper’s family. Will he call them on Christmas? Jasper gives a firm no. He says his family won’t miss him, just like he won’t miss them. But they are still his family, and they’re alive and breathing. This is Eleanor’s first Christmas with her father, and she would give anything to hear his voice again.

After seeing the Eleanor already has tons of jewelry for Christmas, Sarah Alice comes up with the perfect gift for Eleanor — a fairy tale! Instead of a frog, Sarah Alice creates Frosty the Caterpillar. LOL. Meanwhile, Eleanor is so excited about her gift for Jasper. It’s an original love letter between the queen and her bodyguard.

Jasper gets a text from a journalist, who’s doing a story on Eleanor’s relationship with her bodyguard. Like Robert, this reporter knows all about Jasper’s past as well. She threatens to expose him, hurting Eleanor in the process. Jasper pleads with her to leave Eleanor out of it. This drama would only bring her down. The journalist purrs that Jasper is the only one bringing Eleanor down.

While the rest of the staff is gone, Spencer is not. He shows up to help Helena just in the knick of time. They end up having sex in the wine cellar. During their hot makeout session, the figgy pudding Helena was looking for falls on her face. She ends up with a nasty black eye.

Robert and Cyrus start ganging up on Liam, and it breaks my heart. Robert quickly reminds Liam that he’s not the first-born son of this family. He taunts Liam by calling him “sparrow.” They’re about to throw punches when Cyrus drunkenly walks in and knocks the gigantic Christmas tree over.

RIP Jaspenor (For Now)

Jasper goes to see Eleanor in her bedroom and makes the ultimate sacrifice to protect her. “I’m just feeling suffocated,” he says to her. “I can’t be the guy that’s is waiting around for letters and writing words I don’t mean.”

NOOOOOOO! My heart is breaking!!!! Poor Jaspenor.

Jasper literally breaks her heart into a million pieces. You can tell by the look on his face that this conversation is tearing Jasper apart. “I’ve given you so many chances,” she cries. He tells her that she shouldn’t have. “I’m not worth it,” he adds.

At Christmas dinner, Liam and Robert go at it with their Christmas toasts. Cyrus, Robert, and Liam begin arguing over who’s going to give the Christmas address. Eleanor snaps at them. It’s really not that big of a deal. The family gets the shock of their lives when they each get a present from Simon with a personalized note.

Eleanor gives the Christmas address, while Liam goes to see Kathryn. She rejects him, saying it’s not right to be together since Robert is back. Jasper calls his dad and knows that the reporter got the information on his background from him. He cries that he just lost the love of his life because of his dad’s shady ways.

Liam gives Robert the gloves that Simon gave to him for Christmas. They agree to fight for charity. This should be good. While he’s glad Robert is back, Liam says that he won’t apologize for becoming the person he is today while Robert was gone. BOOM!

