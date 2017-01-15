Justin Bieber ‘Super Proud’ Of How Madison Beer Handled Period Stain Drama: ‘Own It’

REX/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber is ‘super proud’ of his protégé Madison Beer for handling an embarrassing situation like a pro, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Shortly after pics of her period stain in a white bikini went viral, the Biebs told her to just ‘own it!’

Justin Bieber, 22, is one of the hugest stars in the world, so he obviously knows a thing or two about negative perception in the public eye. Since that comes with the territory, he advised his protégé Madison Beer, 17, to stay strong after her period stain pics went viral. “He is an amazing friend to Madison, and he was one of the first people she reached out to when the drama happened. He is like a big brother to her and can always manage to talk her down from the ledge,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Initially after the story blew up, Madison felt embarrassed, but Justin encouraged her to ‘own it’ and shrug it off as no big deal!”

Our source continued, “That’s exactly what she did. The dinner was a catch-up, and yeah, they did talk about the drama, but it was mainly Justin telling her how super proud he is of her over the way she handled the whole affair.” The Biebs and Madison were hanging out at trendy hotspot Catch LA in West Hollywood on Jan. 14, days after the compromising pics were released. Luckily, they both seemed to be in great spirits! Madison really has nothing to be ashamed of, as it’s a totally natural thing to happen and quite frankly, she tackled the issue like a boss.

Shortly after the paparazzi caught Madison bleeding through her white bikini, she took to social media to vent her frustrations. “This is so wild that this is a big deal to some people,” she began in an Instagram caption, clapping back at the haters who were slamming her over the ordeal. “Girls get their periods. Girls sometimes bleed thru tampons because periods can be extremely unpredictable! I am not a robot. I am a female. I am a human & I am proud.”

HollywoodLifers, are you proud of Madison for owning it to the fullest? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.