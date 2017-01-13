Six Things You Didn’t Know About Actor William Mark McCullough

When it comes to 2017, people want to start the New Year with new opportunities, new interests and new people to entertain you when you go to the movies or see them on your television screens! And we have your guy, William Mark McCullough is going to be a part of your movie watching lives for a long time!

You may have seen William Mark McCullough recently as he stars in the new film ARSENAL with Nicolas Cage in theaters and on demand now! But there is even more to know about him and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY has six things you didn’t know about this rising star! Check it out!

Check Out Six Things About Actor William Mark McCullough!

1. Graduated from law school at American University in Washington, DC. Before becoming an actor he worked as a prosecutor and in politics on Capitol Hill!

2. Was cast as Tom Cruise‘s co-pilot in AMERICAN MADE without any prior flight training. Took some private training during filming so that he could actually fly the plane during some scenes shot in South America!

3. When his father passed away Mark wrote his dad’s obituary that actually went viral around the world. It is a pretty amazing piece on his father. You can read it here!

4. He became a huge fan of cigars while spending a summer in Cuba.

5. He is an avid motorcyclist. Has driven his motorcycle all over the US. Two of the films he worked on last year used his bike in the movie, including MY FATHER, DIE directed by Sean Bronson in theaters and on VOD January 20!

6. He decided to abandon a career in law to pursue acting after being in a terrible car accident while on a trip to Nicaragua!

And if six things isn’t enough, here are two more and then we are going to leave you wanting more!

7. He loves to travel. Spent almost a year traveling around Russia and Eastern Europe!

8. He comes from a huge family. He has nine brothers and sisters!

So HollywoodLifers, though we mentioned a few things about this amazing up and coming star, we can’t wait to see him take over Hollywood as the years continue! Make sure to follow him on Instagram here!

You can also catch him on the new season of MERCY STREET premiering Sunday, January 22 at 8/7c on PBS!

— Russ Weakland