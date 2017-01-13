Friday The 13th Cocktails: Spooky & Tasty Drinks To Keep You Warm

Courtesy Photo

Take the bad luck right out of Friday the 13th by trying out some of these yummy drink recipes!

SUGERSNAKE

INGREDIENTS:

— 1 Part Wicked White Whiskey

— 2 Parts Sparkling Ice Kiwi Strawberry

— Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry / Sugar syrup “Blood”

— Kiwi slices

DIRECTIONS: Reduce 1 cup of Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry with 2 tablespoons of white sugar into thick syrup, then drizzle over both interior & exterior of cocktail glass. Chill whiskey and Sparkling Ice Kiwi Strawberry and garnish with 2 kiwi “eyes”.

THE DEVIL DON’T SAY

INGREDIENTS:

— 2 Parts Dark Rum

— 1 Part Pumpkin Puree

— 1 Part Intense Ginger Liqueur

— 1 Part Sparkling Ice Black Cherry

— Grated Ginger

DIRECTIONS: Shake puree, rum, ginger liquor and grated ginger over ice and pour into goblet. Add Sparkling Ice Black Cherry and garnish with ginger root “tombstone.”

SUPERSTITIOUS SPRITZER

INGREDIENTS:

— 2oz Aperol

— 2oz cranberry juice

— 4oz Sparkling Ice Essence of Tangerine

— Orange peel for garnish

DIRECTIONS: Combine Aperol and cranberry juice in an ice filled glass, top with Sparkling Ice Essence of Tangerine. Stir gently and garnish with an orange peel.

SEVEN DEADLY SINS SANGRIA

INGREDIENTS:

— 1/2 Apple, sliced

— 1 orange, sliced

— 1/2 pear, sliced

— Cinnamon Stick

— 1 bottle red wine

— 1/2 cup Brandy

— 1 cup Sparkling Ice Essence of Tangerine

DIRECTIONS: Cut fruit into equal sizes and place in pitcher with the cinnamon stick. Pour in the bottle of wine, bourbon, and Sparkling Ice Essence of Tangerine over fruit. Gently stir to combine. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for 3 hours, up to 2 days. Serve cold over ice.

FACUNDO BISHOP

INGREDIENTS:

— 2 parts FACUNDO EXIMO Rum

— 1 part Ruby Porto

— 1 teaspoon white sugar

— Cloves

— Orange wedges

DIRECTIONS: Place port, orange, and cloves in a small pot. Warm and allow to simmer for 2-3 minutes, but do not allow the liquid to boil. Pour contents into a snifter or stemless wine glass. Add EXIMO and stir. Add sugar and serve warm.

THE 8TH DAY

INGREDIENTS:

— 1 ½ parts HAVANA CLUB Añejo Clásico Puerto Rican Rum

— 3 parts Chai Tea

— 1 ¾ parts coconut milk

–1 part simple syrup or 1 tbs White Sugar

DIRECTIONS: Prepare Chai Tea. While the tea steeps, warm coconut milk over medium heat, do not boil. Combine ingredients in a high temperature resistant mixing glass, adding rum last and stir. Serve in an Irish Coffee Cup or preferred glass coffee cup, and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

CRANBERRY CINNAMON MULLED WINE

Created by: Andrea Correale of Elegant Affairs

INGREDIENTS:

— 1.5 cups cranberry juice cocktail

— 1.5 cups sugar

— 2-4 Cinnamon sticks

— 2-3 Pieces star anise

— 3-4 cups of any Dry Red Wine

— .5 cup Fresh cranberries

HOT & BOTHERED

Created by: Mundo within the Paper Factory Hotel (Long Island City, New York)

INGREDIENTS:

— 1.5 oz. Whiskey

— Apple

— Pinch of cinnamon

— 2 cloves

— Drizzle of demerara syrup

