Celine Dion Shares Rare Pic Of Sons & They’ve Finally Chopped Off Their Super Long Locks

Celine Dion’s adorable 6-year-old twins Eddy & Nelson are barely recognizable in a new family pic! Finally cutting off their signature locks, the youngsters look absolutely adorable as they pose with their famous mom and older brother in the cutest festive PJs ever. See their dramatic new hair makeovers here and let us know, do you prefer their tresses long or short?

New year, new hair! Celine Dion‘s, 48, twin sons Eddy and Nelson, 6, rang in 2017 with a brand new head of hair — and we’re kind of loving it! The singer debuted their new ‘dos in a rare family pic she posted to her Instagram account on Jan. 12, and our hearts are totally melting over the precious snapshot. The photo features Celine, her older son René-Charles, 15, and Eddy and Nelson donning super festive pajamas and huddling around their Christmas tree — aw!

Rocking a polar bear onesie, Celine hugs her twin boys close as they squeeze into a big chair together. Rene-Charles smiles at the camera while standing behind the chair. Talk about one big happy family! “Holiday memories! Now time to get back to work!” the superstar captioned the image. And while we think the pic itself is adorable — we can’t get over the twins’ stylish new cut!

Previously donning long hair that went past their waists, Eddy and Nelson seem to be after a sleeker look for the new year. We think they look BEYOND sharp! The family of four has had quite a year too as Celine’s husband — and the boys’ father — René Angélil tragically passed away on Jan. 14, 2016 at the age of 73.

“I’m doing really well. My kids are fine, so I’m fine. And the fact that I’m fine, they follow my strength,” Celine told Today hosts back in July when asked about how her kids are dealing with her late love’s death. “I told them that their dad is in their hearts…they’re not looking for him, they live WITH him, through him, with him — in a different way.” We’re so glad this family of four seems to be having a great start to the new year.

