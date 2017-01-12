Bella Hadid’s Dad Comforts Her With Sweet Insta After The Weeknd PDAs With Selena Gomez

Courtesy of Instagram, Rex/Shutterstock

Aw! Bella Hadid’s dad Mohamed Hadid posted the sweetest Insta to cheer up his daughter after the shocking pics of Bella’s ex The Weeknd with Selena Gomez.

This is so sweet! Mohamed Hadid, 68, posted a darling picture on Instagram to remind his daughter Bella Hadid, 20, no matter what she’ll always be daddy’s girl. The Internet pretty much exploded on Wednesday Jan. 11 after pictures emerged showing Bella’s ex The Weeknd, 26, locked in embrace with Selena Gomez, 24. This shocking development came just after rumors Bella might get back together with her ex.

“Daddy’s little Girl. I love you to the moon and back one thousand and one times,” Mohamed wrote. How adorable is that? “You are the star that lights up the moon,” he added with some cute star and moon emojis. The picture showed Bella laughing on a red carpet as her dad gave her a hug.

Thank goodness Bella has the love and support of her family. The model’s ex The Weeknd was seen smooching Selena Gomez at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on Jan. 10. Ouch! Looks like there’s drama brewing after Bella unfollowed Selena on Instagram. Things might be getting confusing as a source told HollywoodLife.com the “Starboy” singer still isn’t totally over Bella!

“The Weeknd still has feelings for Bella [Hadid] because she knows him as the performer AND as Abel — not many people do,” the source said. Aw no this sounds like someone’s feelings are going to get hurt! We’re just hoping Bella is doing okay. Selena and Bella were at least on friendly terms before the scene outside of Giorgio Baldi. The girls even posed for some cute squad pics in Sept. 2015. Yikes!

