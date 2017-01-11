It seems there’s more than one ‘knockout’ in the Stallone family. Sistine Stallone is a major babe in the latest installment of the ‘LOVE’ advent calendar, and you have to watch the 18-year-old work it! Click through to see her shoot!

There’s no fighting it; Sistine Stallone, 18, is one incredible model. Sylvester Stallone‘s middle daughter is the latest beauty to join the ranks of other distinguished models and star in the LOVE magazine advent calendar. Sistine stripped down to just some lacy lingerie for the sexy shoot, working everything she’s got.

Even though the holiday season is over, LOVE isn’t stopping their advent calendar series. And we’re really happy about that! Sistine looks amazing in a completely Marc Jacobs ensemble. She’s wearing high-waisted black, lacy briefs that show off her butt, paired with a blac bralette trimmed with lace. In some parts of the video, she’s wearing a badass black leather jacket over the lingerie. She’s accessorized with lace gloves and black ankle boots. Very edgy.

Sistine has been super busy lately! She just shared the honor of being Miss Golden Globes with her two sisters, Sophia Stallone, 20, and Scarlet Stallone, 14. At the 2017 Golden Globe Awards on January 8, the girls looked absolutely beautiful in coordinating black gowns, and rocked the stage as they completed their duties. They must have made their famous father so proud!

