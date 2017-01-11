How To Get A Super Believeable Faux Tan Like Heidi Klum In The Dead Of Winter

Rex/Shutterstock

Unless you’re a big time celeb, you probably don’t live in Los Angeles with year-round sunshine. If you’re like me, and live in frigid New York, you can still get a red carpet glow without any UV damage. Here’s how.

Heidi Klum had a gorgeous glow at the Golden Globe awards on January 8 in Beverly Hills. Linda Hay gave Heidi the stunning look for the show and is breaking down her exact steps below.

Linda used a layer of the St. Tropez One Night Only Face and Body Lotion in Light/Medium over Heidi’s entire body. She blended the lotion with her hands for a gorgeous luster and shine. Heidi’s skin looked luminous and bronzed!

On top of the lotion, Linda applied another layer of the NEW St. Tropez One Night Only Finishing Gloss (launching in March) with a large brush. This highlighted her arms and décolletage, which was showing thanks to her strapless dress.

The result? Radiant skin on the red carpet!

St. Tropez is my favorite brand of self-tanner. I am very light-skinned and the color is always natural and gorgeous — never orange. It’s not streaky and I always get compliments on my very-believable glow! It’s the best!

HollywoodLifers, do you use self tanner in the winter? Did you love Heidi Klum’s Golden Globes glow?

