Molly Sims Gives Birth: Model Welcomes Baby #3 At Age 43 — A Boy

And baby makes 5! At age 43, supermodel Molly Sims has given birth to her & her hubby Scott Stuber’s 3rd child together and we are so thrilled for the blonde beauty and her fam! Molly & Scott welcomed a precious baby BOY and we can only imagine how overjoyed their first two children must be about gaining a new sibling. Get all the exciting details here!

💙💙💙Welcome to the world Grey Douglas Stuber 1.10.17 Words do not express how grateful and happy we are to have another piece of magic added to our little tribe! #blessed 😇#tribeof5 A photo posted by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

But while Molly undoubtedly loves motherhood, she’s 100 percent finished having kids after this newest addition! “My husband is getting a vasectomy, but he doesn’t know it yet,” Molly joked joked to Momtastic soon before she gave birth. “He’s fighting me on it.”

And while Molly has been open about her experiences with IVF — she actually froze her eggs — she surprisingly ended up getting pregnant naturally with all three of her kids — this last one being a “hail Mary” due to her age. And when asked if she’d do IVF again if she could go back and change anything, she says she isn’t sure — but that at the time, it was something she needed to do “mentally.”

“It gave me peace of mind,” Molly explained to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY when she stopped by our New York office for our podcast. “Women need an insurance policy. It made me feel good — there is no judgement.” Congrats again to Molly and her beautiful family — what a perfect holiday gift!

