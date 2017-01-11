‘DWTS’ Louis Van Amstel Marries Boyfriend Josh Lancaster Sundance, Utah Wedding

Courtesy of Instagram

A hearty congrats to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Louis Van Amstel, who tied the knot with his longtime boyfriend Josh Lancaster Jan. 8. We’ve got all the details on the couple’s winter wedding in snowy Sundance, Utah!

Dancing with the Stars pro Louis Van Amstel is a married man! The 44-year-old tied the knot with his boyfriend, health coach Josh Lancaster, 27, in a snowy outdoor ceremony in Sundance, UT Jan. 8. “We wanted a winter wedding,” Louis tells PEOPLE about choosing to marry at the resort near Park City. “Sundance happens to be one of the private, romantic traditions between the two of us, so it seems only fitting to host the wedding there,” Josh adds.

“We had a whole group of wedding party in mumus and Uggs on Sunday morning to stamp down the snow,” Louis says of the powder-covered lawn where the ceremony took place. “We wanted it to be an experience, not just a decorated room.” He wasn’t joking either as he posted an Instagram photo the day before the nuptials and he and Josh were knee-deep in the fluffy stuff.

Last night surrounded by our closest friends and family, my partner Josh and I got married. It turned out perfectly and I want to thank everyone who attended and all of you for your kind notes, comments, Tweets and posts. My heart is full! A photo posted by Louis van Amstel (@louisvanamstel) on Jan 9, 2017 at 4:10pm PST

👨‍👨‍👧✨❤️ A photo posted by Louis van Amstel (@louisvanamstel) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:48am PST

“We wanted to be surrounded by good friends,” Louis said of the 137 guests in attendance, which included his best friend and former Dawson’s Creek actress Mary-Margaret Humes, 62, as his best man and DWTS season nine partner and close pal Kelly Osbourne, 32, as his flower girl. “I guess it’s the European in me, but I didn’t want anything fake. That’s why Josh and I work so well. He’s completely real.” In addition to Kelly, another former partner Sabrina Bryan, 32, was in attendance along with DWTS pro Chelsie Hightower, 27.

As much as Louis dances, the pair had never hit the floor together until their wedding reception! In lieu of cake, the couple had chocolate chip bread pudding and fruit cobbler served, which sounds so warm and perfect for a winter wedding. The couple met in a bar in 2009, which Louis admits was “such a cliche,” but they’ve been together ever since and now they’ve got forever ahead of them.

