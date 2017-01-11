‘Kate Plus 8’: Collin Gosselin Makes Surprise Appearance For Game Night In Show’s Finale

Courtesy of TLC

Talk about going out with a bang! Fans got a HUGE surprise during the season finale of ‘Kate Plus 8’ when Collin Gosselin, who was sent away for ‘behavioral issues,’ subtlety made his 1st appearance of the season! But while he did participate in family game night, he was SUPER quiet and didn’t say much, sparking questions about when the episode was actually filmed.

Collin Gosselin, 12, is back! Making an unannounced appearance during the Jan. 10 episode of his family’s reality show, Kate Plus 8, the youngster shocked audience members by not only randomly showing up in the finale, but also by hardly speaking. In fact, Collin’s strange appearance wasn’t even mentioned at all in the show, which for some fans seemed a bit suspicious.

After all, the 12-year-old had missed being filmed for the entirety of season five — excluding this last episode — while he was reportedly getting treatment for educational and social challenges in a secret center. Not even his dad Jon Gosselin, 39, claimed to know where his mom Kate Gosselin, 41, was keeping him. But Kate began the premiere of her show saying how “tough” it was for everyone that Collin had to miss his 12th birthday party with the rest of her sextuplets, insisting, “Throughout this last year he has really continued struggling.”

Low and behold though, on the Jan. 10 finale, Collin was completely present! He joined the rest of his fam as they ended the season with a fun family game show about their show’s history. What fans found interesting is that the show paid no special attention to his appearance, and it also didn’t mention when the episode was filmed, leading some to believe that this was BEFORE the troubled boy was sent away.

In the episode, Collin was quiet and let his brothers do most of the talking during an interview. He sat quietly throughout the family quiz show, looking serious yet engaged when it was his turn to try to answer questions. While he was interviewed with brothers Joel and Aaden, he sat nearly silent with his hands under his legs. He only spoke up when his siblings admitted they had no idea where Massachusetts was. It was then Collin insisted, “It’s like over by Michigan, right?”

Back in August, Kate revealed she had enrolled Collin in a program away from home to help him cope with “special needs.” Later, she told Good Morning America that she didn’t “even really have a choice” in the matter. “It was on the advice of the doctors and it had to happen. He is plodding along and we are too,” she explained. “It definitely was necessary, and I’ll go to the ends of the earth for the best for each of them. This was the best thing I can do for him right now and that comforts me.”

