Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Cleavage In Bra For Sexy New GUESS Campaign

Courtesy of GUESS/ Tatiana Gerusova

Hailey Baldwin officially stars in yet another GUESS campaign & it’s amazing. GUESS is celebrating their 35th Anniversary with iconic GUESS Girl, Hailey, in ‘The Guess Originals 1981 Campaign’ & she looks sexier than ever in just a bra & underwear! What do you think of her latest campaign?

GUESS just released two brand new campaigns and we’re obsessed with both of them. One is for the new men’s underwear line, featuring Joe Jonas, 27, as the new face of GUESS’ SS17 Underwear Collection with GUESS Girl, Charlotte McKinney, 23. The other campaign, and our personal favorite, is The Guess Originals 1981 Campaign starring Hailey Baldwin, 20, to celebrate the brand’s 35th Anniversary.

The anniversary campaign is stunning and was art directed by Paul Marciano and shot by Tatiana Gerusova featuring GUESS Girl, Hailey, alongside Stefano Sala. GUESS is celebrating its 35th Anniversary with a spring 2017 GUESS Originals capsule collection and campaign, and Hailey looks unbelievably sexy in the classic black and white photographs which showcase the limited edition pieces in the GUESS Originals 1981 Anniversary Capsule.

Hailey is photographed in just a bra, showing off insane cleavage, and is also pictured in a pair of high-waisted underwear and a little cropped sweatshirt. We are obsessed with these sexy photos and Hailey’s body and abs are absolutely insane! So what can we expect from the capsule collection? “90’s logo-mania returns making a big statement in the stone-washed denim group using logo letter appliqué, archival embroidery patches and laser printing to update the modern aesthetic and lend a classic nod to the 90’s era varsity look. Oversized longline tees and vests are styled as dresses and worn over baggy high-waisted jeans to reflect the 35th anniversary collection’s laid-back, vintage vibe.” Whoah, we cannot wait!

We cannot even handle how hot Hailey looks in the latest GUESS campaign and we are obsessed! What do you guys think of Hailey’s latest shoot?

