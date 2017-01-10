Tarek El Moussa Blaming Gary Anderson For Divorce From Christina: He Was ‘Betrayed’

Tarek El Moussa, 35, still can’t believe that his estranged wife Christina, 33, has moved on from him with family contractor Gary Anderson. He worked alongside the with the couple on their hit HGTV show Flip or Flop, and started dating Christina once the couple decided to split in May 2016. “Tarek feels betrayed by Gary as he had worked for both him and Christina and feels like he should not have gotten involved in their relationship. He believes that things might have panned out differently if Gary had chosen not to get close to his wife.” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

It’s obvious that Tarek knows there’s no repairing his marriage anymore now that Christina has moved on, as he filed for divorce on Jan. 9. Not only is he reportedly asking for spousal support from his soon to be ex-wife, he’s asking a judge to block her getting any money out of him! It seems the only thing that they do agree on is the well-being of their kids Taylor, seven, and Brayden, 17 months, as he asked for joint physical custody.

“Tarek probably has some feelings of regret too about the whole situation because he must know deep down that he played a part in the marriage not working,” our insider adds. He definitely can’t be pointing fingers at Christina, as the reality star began dating the family nanny Alyssa Logan, 23 after the couple decided to part ways. It’s not like Christina is the only one who moved on when they decided things weren’t working out anymore.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tarek will be able to get spousal support from Christina in their divorce?